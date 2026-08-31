President of Belarus Heads for Working Visit to Kyrgyzstan

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has departed for a working visit to Kyrgyzstan, BelTA reports, citing the head of state's press service.

The Belarusian leader will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Bishkek on September 1, marking the 25th anniversary of the organization's founding.

In his speech at the SCO Heads of State Council meeting, Alexander Lukashenko will outline Minsk's position on the organization's key areas of work and outline proposals for its further development and strengthening its status on the international stage.

The meeting is expected to result in the adoption of a wide range of documents, the most important of which is the declaration on the 25th anniversary of the SCO. A number of issues in the areas of security, energy, transport, scientific and technical cooperation, and digitalization are also planned for consideration.

On August 31, Alexander Lukashenko will attend the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games.

The Belarusian leader's schedule also includes a number of meetings with foreign counterparts on the sidelines of the summit.