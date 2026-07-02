President of Belarus Heads for Working Visit to Myanmar

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has departed for a working visit to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, the Belarusian leader's press service reported.

The head of state's meeting with Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing will take place on July 2. The two leaders are scheduled to hold a one-on-one meeting to discuss the most pressing issues in Belarusian-Myanmar relations.

The agenda includes cooperation in industry, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, humanitarian affairs, and other areas. A joint action plan includes specific activities for the period 2026-2028.

Alexander Lukashenko departed for Myanmar from Jakarta, where he held talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. The Indonesian leader saw the Belarusian leader off at the airport.