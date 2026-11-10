President of Belarus is Heading for Working Visit to Russia

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has departed for a working visit to Russia, the presidential press service informs.

On November 11, the head of state will attend a session of the Collective Security Treaty Organization's Security Council in Moscow. The leaders will discuss the activities of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the current issues of international and regional security. In his address, the Belarusian President will elaborate on ensuring collective security in the Eurasian region and present Minsk's position on key areas of the Organization's development.

Following the summit, the signing of approximately two dozen documents is expected, including the final Declaration of the Collective Security Council, the Anti-Terrorism Strategy until 2030, and a number of decisions on strengthening cooperation in various areas.

A bilateral meeting between Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin is also scheduled for November 10 in Moscow.

Photo: sputnik.by