Judges cannot isolate themselves from the people behind a wall of law, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has emphasized during a meeting with the judiciary, BelTA reports.

"I understand that judicial independence is a constant. At the same time, you are completely dependent on the law, relying on it and obeying it," Lukashenko said. "Can judges isolate themselves from the people behind a wall of law, following the logic of the famous Latin phrase, 'Let the world perish, but justice shall prevail'? No, that is not our path; it does not apply to our mentality."

"If the world develops according to the laws of justice, I think it will never perish. Judges of both the general courts and the Constitutional Court, more than anyone else, must understand their role in this context. Especially today, when the demand for justice, social security, and safety is so great. Look at what is happening around us. But our reforms affecting the legal sphere are in line with the challenges posed by the times," the head of state emphasized.

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