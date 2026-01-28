President of Belarus Launches Unique Microelectronics Production Facility

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1241abb1-43ad-4aee-bfee-c6ce2a70ac7b/conversions/a2f37c99-d7a5-46ef-b34f-d0c245460789-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1241abb1-43ad-4aee-bfee-c6ce2a70ac7b/conversions/a2f37c99-d7a5-46ef-b34f-d0c245460789-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1241abb1-43ad-4aee-bfee-c6ce2a70ac7b/conversions/a2f37c99-d7a5-46ef-b34f-d0c245460789-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1241abb1-43ad-4aee-bfee-c6ce2a70ac7b/conversions/a2f37c99-d7a5-46ef-b34f-d0c245460789-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, while visiting Planar JSC in Minsk, attended the opening ceremony of the Center for Specialized Technological Equipment for the Production of Photomasks and Micro-Optics, BelTA reports.

A photomask is a high-precision stencil (on glass or film) with a design of a future microchip or printed circuit board, used in photolithography to transfer the image onto the substrate. In other words, no microchip can be manufactured without a photomask.

The new center is the only facility in the former Soviet Union capable of manufacturing 90-nanometer technology, which is critical for the creation of cutting-edge electronic engineering equipment. The center also serves as a testing ground for new versions of software developed at the enterprise.

The establishment of the center will enable the company to manufacture its own photolithographic equipment and mask-making equipment.

All preparatory, design, and construction work were completed within the tightest possible timeframe, enabling the center to be commissioned two years ahead of schedule.

Upon completion of all work, a special technology equipment center for the production of microoptics and photomasks was established in the engineering laboratory building. Only a few countries in the world possess the expertise to develop and manufacture such equipment: the United States, Japan, and certain EU countries. Furthermore, the center's line of equipment for defect-free photomask production is unique, as no other country in the world possesses the expertise to develop and manufacture the full range of laser equipment for electronic engineering required for the photomask production process.