President of Belarus Lays Wreath at Monument of Glory and Martyrdom Memorial Complex
During an official visit to Algiers, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko laid a wreath at the "Monument of Glory and Martyrdom" memorial complex in the country's capital, BelTA reports.
The Martyr's Memorial is one of the symbols of the Algerian people’s struggle for independence and a tribute to the victims of the war with France (1954-1962).
The memorial was unveiled on 5 July 1982 to mark the 20th anniversary of Algeria’s independence. It features a 92-meter monument consisting of three stylized reinforced-concrete palm leaves, an Eternal Flame, a crypt with the remains of fallen fighters, an amphitheater, and the National Museum of El Mujahid. At the base of each leaf stand sculptures of Algerian independence fighters from different historical periods.