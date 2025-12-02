President of Belarus Lays Wreath at Monument of Glory and Martyrdom Memorial Complex

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2c0fc1c2-4ee0-43ee-b3df-4e4e4a5580e5/conversions/75b1372a-3a2a-4eb7-8fa9-1f46f25d5f31-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2c0fc1c2-4ee0-43ee-b3df-4e4e4a5580e5/conversions/75b1372a-3a2a-4eb7-8fa9-1f46f25d5f31-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2c0fc1c2-4ee0-43ee-b3df-4e4e4a5580e5/conversions/75b1372a-3a2a-4eb7-8fa9-1f46f25d5f31-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2c0fc1c2-4ee0-43ee-b3df-4e4e4a5580e5/conversions/75b1372a-3a2a-4eb7-8fa9-1f46f25d5f31-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

During an official visit to Algiers, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko laid a wreath at the "Monument of Glory and Martyrdom" memorial complex in the country's capital, BelTA reports.

The Martyr's Memorial is one of the symbols of the Algerian people’s struggle for independence and a tribute to the victims of the war with France (1954-1962).