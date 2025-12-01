3.73 BYN
President of Belarus meets with Speaker of National People's Assembly of Algeria
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met with Ibrahim Bougali, Speaker of the National People's Assembly of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, in Algiers, BELTA reports.
"In recent years, the dynamics of our relations have significantly strengthened, and we must move in this direction. However, the current trade turnover does not reflect the potential of our countries. We held a forum of business circles of Belarus and Algeria here and established direct relations between our companies. I believe we will be able to significantly increase trade turnover. We are committed people and will strictly adhere to our agreements. There will be no delays on our part," said Alexander Lukashenko.
The head of state noted that Belarus is a machine-building country with a developed agricultural sector. "We have succeeded in developing many areas. We are ready to share this with you," the Belarusian leader assured. "Training personnel using these technologies will be our task."
"Parliaments will be obliged to play a crucial role in the implementation of our agreements," the Belarusian leader emphasized.