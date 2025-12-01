President of Belarus meets with Speaker of National People's Assembly of Algeria

"In recent years, the dynamics of our relations have significantly strengthened, and we must move in this direction. However, the current trade turnover does not reflect the potential of our countries. We held a forum of business circles of Belarus and Algeria here and established direct relations between our companies. I believe we will be able to significantly increase trade turnover. We are committed people and will strictly adhere to our agreements. There will be no delays on our part," said Alexander Lukashenko.