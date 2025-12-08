President of Belarus Once Again Proposes Lithuania to Start Negotiations

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/006545c1-a702-4dda-b950-fdd1c5f2013d/conversions/a6dc84de-0ff2-4d49-8b63-591842fff220-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/006545c1-a702-4dda-b950-fdd1c5f2013d/conversions/a6dc84de-0ff2-4d49-8b63-591842fff220-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/006545c1-a702-4dda-b950-fdd1c5f2013d/conversions/a6dc84de-0ff2-4d49-8b63-591842fff220-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/006545c1-a702-4dda-b950-fdd1c5f2013d/conversions/a6dc84de-0ff2-4d49-8b63-591842fff220-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko once again proposed negotiations with Lithuania and outlined the points of interest to Belarus. This was discussed at a Security Council meeting, BelTA reports.

The head of state assured that Belarus is ready to build normal relations in all areas. "We will always reach an agreement with the people of Lithuania. Just like with the Poles. They are our people. And if you want normal relations, sit down at the negotiating table and discuss these issues. We are ready for this. There are no other options," the Belarusian leader stated.

Alexander Lukashenko noted that Lithuania is now "starting to raise hell" over the vehicles that remained in Belarus after Vilnius closed the border. "If they (the vehicles – editor's note) are lying on the side of the road, maybe that's normal in Lithuania. This is unacceptable here. We've parked them and guarded them so no one gets into them, so the cargo is preserved," the President emphasized. "There's no need to raise hell and make noise. There's no need to involve Americans, Russians, or Ukrainians. That won't work. This issue lies within the scope of our negotiations and our relations."

Moreover, the head of state added, Belarus is even ready to buy perishable cargo. As for truck drivers, the necessary conditions have been created for their stay in Belarus. "We're doing everything we can to make things normal. And then they (the Lithuanian side - editor's note) start sneaking around and remanding: 'Give us those cars!'" he said.