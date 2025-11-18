3.67 BYN
President of Belarus pardoned two Catholic priests
Text by:Editorial office news.by
On November 20, the President of Belarus pardoned and released two Catholic priests who had committed serious crimes against the state – Father Henryk Okolotowicz and Father Andrzej Yukhniewicz.
This decision was made in light of intensified contacts with the Vatican, as well as the principles of goodwill, mercy, and the Jubilee Year of Christianity declared by the Roman Catholic Church.