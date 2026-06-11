President of Belarus proposed joint projects with Philippines and simplified visa procedures

On behalf of his compatriots and himself, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Independence Day. This was reported by the Belarusian leader's press service.

The head of state noted that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. "During this period, we have achieved significant results in expanding Belarusian-Philippine ties, identified promising areas for further development of bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, humanitarian, and other areas, and established a constructive dialogue on international platforms to achieve common goals," the message reads.