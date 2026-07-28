President of Belarus Receives Credentials from Ambassadors of Nine Countries
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has received credentials from ambassadors of nine countries, BelTA reports.
Diplomats from Uzbekistan, Brazil, Peru, Mongolia, Myanmar, the Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, Libya, and Rwanda presented their credentials to the head of state.
The President has congratulated the ambassadors on the official start of their diplomatic mission and expressed confidence that it would be filled with significant events and concrete actions.