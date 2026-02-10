President of Belarus receives invitation to the first meeting of Board of Peace leaders

Head of State Alexander Lukashenko received an invitation to the first meeting of the Board of Peace leaders. This was announced by the press secretary of the President of Belarus, Natalya Eismont.

"Yes, the President of Belarus received an invitation to the first meeting of the Board of Peace leaders. Unfortunately, we received it late; the President's schedule for this period was already planned. Yes, we would be happy to visit the United States of America, but there are issues that cannot be postponed," the press secretary stated. "Furthermore, we are also taking into account possible logistical difficulties that may arise due to illegal sanctions, primarily those imposed by the European Union, given the closure of airspace over the EU."