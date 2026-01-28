3.74 BYN
President of Belarus: Size of State Determined not by Its Area, but by Its Intellect and Technology
Text by:Editorial office news.by
In the modern world, the size of a state is determined not by its area, but by the intellectual potential and technologies. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko during a visit to Planar JSC, BelTA reports.
The head of state emphasized that the company's technologies, equipment, and products are unique. Only five countries in the world similar are like this.
"And you say 'small Belarus.' It's not that small," the President remarked. He emphasized that today, a country's size is determined not by its physical area, but by its intellectual potential and technology.