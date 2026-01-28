President of Belarus: Size of State Determined not by Its Area, but by Its Intellect and Technology

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e953d9f9-af1f-4a23-a39a-ed4b49f23277/conversions/11f10049-4b13-4127-bbce-f8dab0639ae6-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e953d9f9-af1f-4a23-a39a-ed4b49f23277/conversions/11f10049-4b13-4127-bbce-f8dab0639ae6-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e953d9f9-af1f-4a23-a39a-ed4b49f23277/conversions/11f10049-4b13-4127-bbce-f8dab0639ae6-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e953d9f9-af1f-4a23-a39a-ed4b49f23277/conversions/11f10049-4b13-4127-bbce-f8dab0639ae6-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

In the modern world, the size of a state is determined not by its area, but by the intellectual potential and technologies. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko during a visit to Planar JSC, BelTA reports.

The head of state emphasized that the company's technologies, equipment, and products are unique. Only five countries in the world similar are like this.