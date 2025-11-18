President of Belarus spoke about his upcoming major business trip and meeting with Americans

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, receiving a report from Dmitry Krutoy, Head of the Presidential Administration, spoke about his upcoming major business trip and meeting with the Americans, BELTA reports.

One of the topics of Dmitry Krutoy's report was the head of state's work schedule and international travel. The President noted that he expects an extensive business trip throughout the global south.

"A very extensive business trip is expected throughout the global south, starting from Myanmar, Oman, Algeria, and so on," the head of state said.

The Belarusian leader also noted that the CSTO summit will be held in Kyrgyzstan, which he also plans to attend.