President of Belarus to attend EAEU and CIS summits in St. Petersburg on December 21-22

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko traveled to the Russian Federation on December 21-22 to participate in the summits of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The events will be held in St. Petersburg.

On December 21, Alexander Lukashenko will attend a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, which will be held in narrow and expanded formats. The agenda includes two dozen issues. The heads of state of the Eurasian Economic Union will discuss the formation of common markets for oil and petroleum products, key areas of international activity for next year, approaches to developing trade and economic cooperation with the EAEU's main partners, and a number of other issues.

A meeting between the President of Belarus and Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled.