3.84 BYN
2.77 BYN
3.20 BYN
President of Belarus to Give Interview to Al Arabiya English TV Channel
Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko will give an interview to Al Arabiya English, BelTA reports.
The interviewer will be Melinda Karen Nusifora, an international news anchor and correspondent for Al Arabiya English
Al Arabiya is an international Arabic-language news channel. Founded in 2003, it is headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The channel broadcasts 24/7 in Arabic (with a separate Farsi version for Iranian audiences) and is available in more than 150 countries via satellite, cable, and digital broadcasting.
Through online platforms, websites, and social media, Al Arabiya reaches a significant audience in the Middle East, Africa, and beyond. The online version of the channel publishes news in four languages: Arabic, English, Urdu, and Farsi.