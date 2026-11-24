President of Belarus and Chairman of the Belarusian People's Congress Alexander Lukashenko will chair a meeting of the Presidium of the Belarusian People's Congress on November 24, BelTA reports.

The participants will consider the preparations for the upcoming third meeting of the 7th Belarusian People's Congress and its agenda approval, as well as personnel matters for the Constitutional and Supreme Courts, as well as the Central Election Commission. The Presidium meeting agenda includes a discussion of questions for the Prime Minister regarding the implementation of the 2026-2030 Social and Economic Development Program of Belarus in 2026.

As reported, the third meeting of the 7th Belarusian People's Congress will be held in Minsk on December 17-18, 2026.

Since 2024, Belarusian People's Congress has held a constitutional meeting annually. 2026 marks a milestone year for the Belarusian People's Congress, celebrating 30 years since its first meeting in October 1996. The Belarusian People's Congress is the highest representative body of popular sovereignty in the Republic of Belarus, determining the strategic directions for the development of society and the state, ensuring the inviolability of the constitutional order, the continuity of generations, and civil harmony.

Photo: BelTA