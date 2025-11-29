3.72 BYN
2.91 BYN
3.37 BYN
President of Belarus to Meet with Sultan of Oman on December 1
Text by:Editorial office news.by
On December 1, during a working visit to Oman, Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko will meet with Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, BelTA reports, citing the Telegram channel Pul Pervogo.
The event will take place not in official venues, but at the Sultan's home. "This meeting format is truly exceptional. A gesture that, in diplomacy, speaks of trust, respect, and a special attitude toward the distinguished guest," the Telegram channel's authors note.
The leaders of Belarus and Oman are expected to discuss the implementation of existing agreements, the roadmap signed in Minsk in October 2025, and new joint projects in industry, logistics, investment, and high technology.