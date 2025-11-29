President of Belarus to Meet with Sultan of Oman on December 1

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8bd24f18-233f-4aa8-8ff2-74cd7a26d12d/conversions/03383de8-519e-4d2a-8271-3fd0bafa8048-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8bd24f18-233f-4aa8-8ff2-74cd7a26d12d/conversions/03383de8-519e-4d2a-8271-3fd0bafa8048-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8bd24f18-233f-4aa8-8ff2-74cd7a26d12d/conversions/03383de8-519e-4d2a-8271-3fd0bafa8048-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8bd24f18-233f-4aa8-8ff2-74cd7a26d12d/conversions/03383de8-519e-4d2a-8271-3fd0bafa8048-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

On December 1, during a working visit to Oman, Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko will meet with Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, BelTA reports, citing the Telegram channel Pul Pervogo.

The event will take place not in official venues, but at the Sultan's home. "This meeting format is truly exceptional. A gesture that, in diplomacy, speaks of trust, respect, and a special attitude toward the distinguished guest," the Telegram channel's authors note.