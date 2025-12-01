President of Belarus to Pay Official Visit to Algeria on December 2-3

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/65258705-e490-40ea-8226-775d9395ef26/conversions/c63fb244-b19e-4522-8fe2-4242341489a2-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/65258705-e490-40ea-8226-775d9395ef26/conversions/c63fb244-b19e-4522-8fe2-4242341489a2-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/65258705-e490-40ea-8226-775d9395ef26/conversions/c63fb244-b19e-4522-8fe2-4242341489a2-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/65258705-e490-40ea-8226-775d9395ef26/conversions/c63fb244-b19e-4522-8fe2-4242341489a2-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will pay an official visit to the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria on December 2-3. This is the first high-level visit in the history of relations between the two countries, BelTA reported, citing the presidential press service.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune will hold talks in narrow and expanded formats, focusing on deepening trade and economic cooperation and implementing mutually beneficial bilateral projects. They plan to discuss prospects for equipment supplies and cooperation, as well as collaboration in the agricultural sector, medicine, education, and the humanitarian sphere in general.

The head of state's visit was preceded by an extensive business program: a joint business forum was held in Algiers, along with talks at the ministerial, enterprise, and company level.

Following the talks between the two leaders and the visit as whole, bilateral agreements on developing cooperation in various areas will be signed.