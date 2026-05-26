3.85 BYN
2.77 BYN
3.23 BYN
President of Belarus to pay working visit to Kazakhstan on May 28-29
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will pay a working visit to Kazakhstan on May 28 and 29 to participate in the Eurasian Economic Union summit and the 5th Eurasian Economic Forum, BELTA reports, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.
In Astana, on May 28, the head of state will address the plenary session of the economic forum, the main theme of which is "The EAEU in the Global Digital Race: Focusing on Artificial Intelligence." Alexander Lukashenko will present Belarus' position on technological cooperation within the EAEU and the implementation of artificial intelligence in the real sector of the economy, and will cite examples of domestic experience in this area.
The agenda of the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, which will be held on May 29, includes approximately two dozen issues. The summit will be held in both narrow and expanded formats. The heads of state will discuss the development of international trade and cooperation with EAEU partners, the use of artificial intelligence, customs legislation, the implementation of cooperation projects, and a number of other topics.