President of Belarus to pay working visit to Kazakhstan on May 28-29

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will pay a working visit to Kazakhstan on May 28 and 29 to participate in the Eurasian Economic Union summit and the 5th Eurasian Economic Forum, BELTA reports, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

In Astana, on May 28, the head of state will address the plenary session of the economic forum, the main theme of which is "The EAEU in the Global Digital Race: Focusing on Artificial Intelligence." Alexander Lukashenko will present Belarus' position on technological cooperation within the EAEU and the implementation of artificial intelligence in the real sector of the economy, and will cite examples of domestic experience in this area.