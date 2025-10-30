President of Belarus to visit Berezina Biosphere Reserve

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will visit the Berezina Biosphere Reserve during his working visit to the Lepel District of the Vitebsk Region, BelTA reports.

The head of state will review the comprehensive development of the area, including the social and industrial sectors. Regarding tourism, the head of state will be briefed on the overall prospects for this area within the Presidential Property Management Department, which includes the Berezina Biosphere Reserve.

This reserve is the only specially protected natural area of the highest rank in Belarus, a unique natural complex encompassing various types of forests, meadows, and wetlands, as well as the unique floodplain complex of the Berezina River.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the reserve's founding. To mark this anniversary, a large-scale reconstruction and modernization of the central estate in the village of Domzheritsy was completed. A new lighting system, benches, and hardscape were installed, and sidewalks and recreation areas were repaired. The Serguch hotel complex has renovated its restaurant and bar, and a new spa complex has been added.

The Environmental Education Center has been refurbished to become a modern multifunctional center with videoconferencing systems and professional audio equipment, allowing it to host international events. The "Green Classroom" has expanded to include two spacious classrooms, allowing several groups of schoolchildren to study simultaneously.

The Museum of Nature Reserve Management, the only specialized museum in Belarus dedicated to the history of nature conservation and scientific research in the reserve, has also been renovated.

The Forest Zoo has become more comfortable for both visitors and the animals housed there.

All these renovations have radically transformed the reserve's infrastructure, creating entirely new opportunities for the development of environmental, educational, and business tourism.

Earlier, in an interview with journalists, Yuri Nazarov, Head of the Presidential Property Management Department, said he had invited the head of state to visit the reserve and the central estate in the village of Domzheritsy to demonstrate a comprehensive solution for developing such areas.

"Domzheritsy is the center of the reserve, and it's a small village far from major population centers. We've completely renovated the production facilities and created a wood processing plant. In any case, the reserve maintains the forests, producing logs that need to be turned into something. We've practically completely rebuilt and restored the plant. We're producing not only lumber for export, but also garden furniture, which is needed by the reserve, among other things, for the development of its tourism infrastructure," the Head of the Presidential Property Management Department said.