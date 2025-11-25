President of Belarus to Visit Kyrgyzstan for Participation in CSTO Summit

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/daae8db3-30ff-4fbb-9693-f7ffecf2870c/conversions/786c6776-0561-4c40-a539-7c56b510ddb7-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/daae8db3-30ff-4fbb-9693-f7ffecf2870c/conversions/786c6776-0561-4c40-a539-7c56b510ddb7-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/daae8db3-30ff-4fbb-9693-f7ffecf2870c/conversions/786c6776-0561-4c40-a539-7c56b510ddb7-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/daae8db3-30ff-4fbb-9693-f7ffecf2870c/conversions/786c6776-0561-4c40-a539-7c56b510ddb7-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko will pay a working visit to the Kyrgyz Republic on November 26, where he will attend a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization's (CSTO) Collective Security Council, BelTA reports.

At the summit in Bishkek on November 27, the leaders will summarize the CSTO's activities during the intersessional period and address international and regional security issues. In his address, Alexander Lukashenko will voice pressing issues of collective security in Eurasia and outline areas requiring special attention from partners.

The documents to be adopted include the final declaration of the Collective Security Council, the resolutions regarding the organization's ongoing activities, and strengthening cooperation in combating drug trafficking and illegal migration.

A bilateral meeting between Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin is also planned for Bishkek.

Following his visit to Kyrgyzstan, the Belarusian President will visit several countries abroad. The head of state's extensive trip covers Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa.