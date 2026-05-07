President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko is on a working visit to the Russian Federation. At the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Belarusian head of state, along with other distinguished foreign guests, will participate in celebrations commemorating the anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The first flight landed at Vnukovo Airport in Moscow. On May 8, the Belarusian leader is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Vladimir Putin.

The topics are classic for allied relations: bilateral trade, integrating enterprises into general production chains, security, and the celebration of the Great Victory. Historical memory is more important than ever for our peoples today.

The President also asked about the work of the new ambassador right at the ramp. Former Finance Minister Yuri Seliverstov took up the post in January. The economy remains a key diplomatic priority.

Yuri Seliverstov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Russia:

"The situation is stable; in terms of trade turnover, we would still like to see growth. There are certain issues that are being addressed, taking into account the introduction of special control systems in the Russian Federation, in order to improve our domestic trade. My colleagues and I are currently discussing how we will work under these conditions. Everything is moving positively, but this doesn't mean we should relax, because serious challenges lie ahead; we need to improve quality."

Great results are also expected from the creation of multi-brand centers for Belarusian technology, as well as sales and service outlets. However, these are matters for the two governments to discuss.