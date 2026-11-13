Lukashenko Participates in Ceremony to Launch New Line at Orsha Flax Mill

During a visit to the Orsha Flax Mill, Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko reviewed plans for the plant's further development and launched a new production line, BelTA reports.

A line for the production of fine ring yarn using cottonized flax fiber has been launched. This project will enable to launch new products.

The President was briefed on the development of the Orsha Flax Mill. The mill has reached $100 million in export volumes, fulfilled the order to develop deep processing of short flax fiber, and is paying close attention to quality, using only its own flax fiber for several years.

"Our main goal is to ensure high-quality raw materials," the Belarusian leader noted.

The Orsha Flax Mill is also considering further modernization in the coming years. For example, the implementation of state-of-the-art dyeing technology is under consideration.

The equipment is primarily imported. Alexander Lukashenko recalled that he had previously instructed the industrial sector to learn how to produce at least some of this equipment. The head of state updated these tasks, instructing CEO Oleg Buyanov to prepare a list of the most in-demand components and assemblies that could be imported.

Alexander Lukashenko recalled that it was his personal decision to preserve the Orsha Flax Mill. "For me, this is a very important enterprise," he emphasized.

The President set a goal of processing 100% of short flax fiber by 2030. To implement this goal, the possibility of providing the mill with an additional loan to expand its capacity is being discussed.

Currently, alongside Belarus, France and Belgium are major flax producers in Europe. Belarus has the entire production chain, from field cultivation to the production of high-quality finished products. "With this approach, soon only we will be left in the West," the Belarusian leader remarked.

"You know my approach. There's no need to break anything. We have something – we need to improve it. Without ruining or destroying anything," Alexander Lukashenko told the plant's workers during the new production line launch.

He also emphasized that every project must be implemented as quickly as possible.

Photo: BelTA