Presidents of Belarus and Russia to Meet on May 8

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On May 8, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Sputnik.by reports.

Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov announced the upcoming meeting. He noted that the two heads of state will hold a friendly dinner. During the dinner, the parties will discuss cooperation between Moscow and Minsk and the development prospects, Ushakov added.

"As for Alexander Grigoryevich Lukashenko, we [Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik] will meet with him tomorrow evening for a friendly dinner, during which we will, naturally, discuss prospects for the further development of our bilateral relations," Ushakov said.