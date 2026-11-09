Presidents of Their Own Land: Lukashenko Demands Absolute Authority from District Leaders

Following a working meeting on modern approaches to regional development, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko defined a range of pressing tasks for the local government vertical, BELTA reports.

The Head of State noted that he visits the regions regularly and witnesses typical problems and shortcomings, and that authorities must prioritize their efforts toward correcting them. The President's demands concern, among other things, ensuring unconditional discipline, rejecting groundless financial intermediation and dependency, and raising the overall culture of land use and farming.

First and foremost, the Head of State urged district leaders not to act like temporary placeholders. "I ask you very much to ensure there is a result after our meeting. You have seen what I want from you. Nothing supernatural, and not in six months or a year. Gradually," he said. "I urge you to be masters of your own land. The chairman of a district executive committee must be the president on this piece of land entrusted to him."

Alexander Lukashenko emphasized the important role of leaders within the local vertical: they execute many state functions, resolve various vital issues for local citizens, and hold concentrated material resources, leverage, as well as ideological and personnel management responsibilities. Naturally, this includes agricultural matters as one of the key sectors of the economy.

"Agriculture is a business. Yes, it is a business, but besides business, you are also engaged in political matters: personnel and ideology are in your hands. Therefore, the attitude and demands toward you match this responsibility. Take action!" the President stressed.