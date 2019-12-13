President Alexander Lukashenko talks to staff of Slavyanka enterprise

The President examined the work of Bobruisk-based Slavyanka enterprise. It has launched the production of masks and protective suits. Alexander Lukashenko aimed at visiting enterprises that satisfy mass demand for protective items. The process was constantly monitored by senior officials. A wide range of issues was raised during the trip: from problems of the world economy to the modernization of national medicine. Slavyanka managed to sew 7 000 protective suits for doctors and 200000 masks. 150000 items are produced daily. The production will be increased if necessary. The safety of doctors is the main priority. Alexander Lukashenko was also asked about the beginning of classes in schools this week. Slavyanka enterprise is one of the largest clothing manufacturers in Belarus. Personal protective equipment is manufactured here since February. Slavyanka mastered the production of disposable clothing for medical personnel.