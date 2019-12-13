3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
President Alexander Lukashenko talks to staff of Slavyanka enterprise
The President examined the work of Bobruisk-based Slavyanka enterprise. It has launched the production of masks and protective suits. Alexander Lukashenko aimed at visiting enterprises that satisfy mass demand for protective items. The process was constantly monitored by senior officials. A wide range of issues was raised during the trip: from problems of the world economy to the modernization of national medicine. Slavyanka managed to sew 7 000 protective suits for doctors and 200000 masks. 150000 items are produced daily. The production will be increased if necessary. The safety of doctors is the main priority. Alexander Lukashenko was also asked about the beginning of classes in schools this week. Slavyanka enterprise is one of the largest clothing manufacturers in Belarus. Personal protective equipment is manufactured here since February. Slavyanka mastered the production of disposable clothing for medical personnel.
President
All
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus ready to resume air traffic with Europe. But on what condition?
What Belarusian services is Argentina interested in?
Why did Biden administration authorize Ukraine to pound missiles deep into Russian territory?
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
In the world
All
Kremlin reacts to permission to strike deep into Russia - what is provocative about this step?
March to U.S. Embassy - Greece urge Americans to clear out
Trump intends to punish those responsible for withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan
Why Europeans are ready to leave their homeland with population of Latvia rapidly declining
Regions
All
Incidents
All