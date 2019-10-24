President Alexander Lukashenko arrives in Kazakhstan on official visit

The Head of the Republic of Belarus Kassym Zhomart Tokayev personally met the Belarusian leader. Tomorrow the Presidents will hold official negotiations on trade and economic interaction. This includes the expansion of industrial projects, agriculture, logistics and petrochemical industry. And today a solemn ceremony of opening of the complex of the Belarusian Embassy in Kazakhstan took place. It consists of an administrative building, a residential building for 10 apartments and the Ambassador's residence. By the way, our country's embassy is now located in the diplomatic quarter of Nur-Sultan.



The joint business forum Belarus and Kazakhstan in Nur-Sultan brought together 200 enterprises, which signed contracts for $75 million.



It is expected that tomorrow Alexander Lukashenko and Kasys-Zhomart Tokayev will discuss the participation of the Kazakh side in the activities of Gomselmash. Within the framework of cooperation, representatives of the official Nur-Sultan can buy shares of the industrial giant. It should be noted that bo+th Presidents supported the idea.



