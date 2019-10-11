3.42 RUB
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko takes part in CIS summit
The leaders have voiced initiatives to deepen cooperation in the CIS, develop e-commerce, introduce a single visa in the CIS and expand partnership with third countries. The speech of the Belarusian leader was very specific. Alexander Lukashenko touched upon the key problems and ways to strengthen the CIS as a self-sufficient and effective union. The proposals include full-scale industrial cooperation, creation of new competitive joint ventures, as well as the expansion of the internal market of the Commonwealth countries, primarily through further liberalization of trade in both goods and services.
Today the Head of the Belarusian State held talks with his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.
