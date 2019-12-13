President Alexander Lukashenko holds meeting with Security Council

The Head of State gathered a meeting with the members of the Security Council. Alexander Lukashenko gave an unambiguous assessment of the coordination headquarters established by the opposition and, among other things, spoke about its composition. The President also commented in detail on the situation in the country.

The Head of State criticized the program of the opposition headquarters, which lists the priority measures until 2021 and long-term program until 2030. The President dwelled on all the items of the program.

So, what does the opposition have in mind today? As we can see, there is a clear anti-Russian rhetoric. The suggestions include customs and border control at the border, withdrawal from integration associations, where Russia is present, from the Union State, CSTO, EAEU, transfer of the education system (from kindergartens to universities) to Belarusian. There will also be a ban on broadcasts of Russian social and political programs. On the other hand, the opposition proposes the mandatory inclusion of the channels of Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine in the TV package - a complete ideological and practical transformation with a clear aim to membership in the European Union and NATO.