President Alexander Lukashenko appoints and approves 24 people today

Personnel Thursday at the Palace of Independence. President Alexander Lukashenko has appointed and approved 24 people today. A number of personnel decisions concerned the authorities. The Investigation Committee has new Chairman Dmitry Gora. The head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations was replaced. The department was headed by Vadim Sinyavsky. Meanwhile, Andrei Zhuk became Deputy Minister of Defense after being a Commander of the North-Western Operational Command of the Armed Forces,. There are 3 more appointments in the military department. And the President explained why these people had been chosen.



In addition to appointments in the Armed Forces, Alexander Lukashenko agreed on a number of candidates for other posts. New principals were introduced in 3 universities: Gomel Technical, Polesie and Polotsk Universities. Ivye and Dzerzhinsk Districts Executive Committees have new Chairmen: Igor Genets and Maxim Lysenko. As the President notes, all appointees are leaders who should significantly improve work both locally and in the state. After the appointment, the representatives of the government admitted that the system is working smoothly, but any mechanism requires periodic adjustments.



Anton Kraevsky became the Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration. The pool of deputies in the Ministries of Energy, Foreign Affairs, Justice, the Customs Committee and other departments has been updated.



