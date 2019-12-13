President: America is the only beneficiary of current events

A detailed conversation took place in the morning at polling station No. 1, where journalists had an opportunity to talk to the Belarusian leader.

It is obvious, who benefits from this whole situation with the conflict in Ukraine. The U.S. is the only country that will get dividends from this. The new iron curtain of the West can lead to nothing good. The economies will suffer. And the reciprocal sanctions on pressure from the West, both from Moscow and Minsk, will be very sensitive. Now, in order not to lose in the economy, one must work hard. Recent developments pushBelarus and Russia towards the closest cooperation.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus: Having drawn Ukraine into war against Russia, the Americans want to resolve the Belarusian issue at the same time. It won't work. We are not that stupid. And our role in this operation (I said it on the second day of the conflict) is not to stab the Russians in the back from the north and west, and we will not allow it," said the President.

"America is the only beneficiary of what is happening here. It is willing to put Europe in its place, and to remove its competitors. Russia and China are America's main competitors. That's the problem they're solving. Note, that they have already come to war." The President said that the U.S. is trying to do all this at the hands of other countries. "But they themselves publicly, declare: NATO, America will not go to war in Ukraine. Well, you have heard all these statements. And they themselves will stand behind the Lithuanians, Ukrainians. Lithuania, Ukraine, Poland have the same policy and position."

Alexander Lukashenko also spoke out about outright lies in the media. He also said something about the freedom of speech in the European manner. As you know, the satellite channel of the main media holding of the country, Belarus 24, is blocked on the territory of the EU. The Europeans are obviously not interested in truth and in the objective presentation of information.