President of Azerbaijan congratulates Alexander Lukashenko on his election victory over phone

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev personally congratulated Alexander Lukashenko on his election victory.

The leaders had a telephone conversation today on the initiative of the Azerbaijani side. Ilham Aliyev expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes on the convincing victory of Alexander Lukashenko, stressing that friendly relations with the leadership of fraternal Belarus are particularly valued in Azerbaijan.

