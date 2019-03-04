3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
Belarus to always be reliable partner for EBRD
Belarus will always be a reliable partner for the EBRD, the President said today at a meeting with head of the financial institution Suma Chakrabarti. So, the year 2018 was the most successful one in the entire history of cooperation. Over the past year, investment in the economy of Belarus has doubled. The EBRD financed 21 projects worth over € 360 million. Alexander Lukashenko especially noted the fact that the bank pays great attention to projects on which the quality of people’s life depends. The President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is visiting our country for the third time. According to the head of the EBRD, the dynamics of cooperation is evident. Today Belarus is in the top ten partner countries. The immediate goal is TOP-5.
In 2022, the next meeting of the governing board of the EBRD will be held. The head of the Belarusian state offered to hold it in our country. Alexander Lukashenko assured that everything will be at the highest level.
