President: Belarus to make every effort to resolve situation in Ukraine

The President has assured Martin Sajdik that Belarus will always exert maximum efforts to resolve the situation in Ukraine.

The meeting of Alexander Lukashenko with the Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in the Trilateral Contact Group was held today at the Palace of Independence. Our country has been and remains committed to peace in the region. The Belarusians took to heart the confrontation in the Donbass. We are ready to help further, because Belarusians and Ukrainians are not strangers to each other. Official Minsk is no longer just a negotiating platform, but a full-fledged initiator of peace processes. Belarus adopted a balanced position on the conflict in Ukraine and helps to normalize the situation in the region in every way. It is already appreciated all over the world.

Martin Sajdik expressed regret that the Ukrainian conflict was protracted and thanked the head of the Belarusian state for the support that Alexander Lukashenko renders for the normalization of the situation in the region. In a conversation with journalists following the meeting, the OSCE Special Representative noted that the President had discussed, among other things, the ideas that had been put forward at the end of last year regarding the joint UN and OSCE mission.