President to pay working visit to Turkmenistan

The President of Belarus will visit Turkmenistan on November 10 and 11. Alexander Lukashenko will take part in the summit of the Council of the Heads of CIS States. The summit's agenda includes issues related to the cooperation development in this integration association, strategic economic cooperation, cooperation in the law enforcement and military field, and combating terrorism and extremism.



The CIS leaders will adopt an appeal to the peoples of the Commonwealth and the world community with regard to the 75th anniversary of the Victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War. Alexander Lukashenko will negotiate with his colleagues the issues of bilateral cooperation within the summit.