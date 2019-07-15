3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
President of Belarus to pay working visit to Russian Federation on July 17-18
On Thursday in St. Petersburg, Alexander Lukashenko, together with Vladimir Putin, will take part in the plenary session of the VI Forum of the Regions of Belarus and Russia. The parties will also discuss cooperation within the framework of the Union State. It is planned that the Presidents will hold an informal meeting on July 17.
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
