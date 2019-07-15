PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

President of Belarus to pay working visit to Russian Federation on July 17-18

On Thursday in St. Petersburg, Alexander Lukashenko, together with Vladimir Putin, will take part in the plenary session of the VI Forum of the Regions of Belarus and Russia. The parties will also discuss cooperation within the framework of the Union State. It is planned that the Presidents will hold an informal meeting on July 17.

