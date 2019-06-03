President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko meets with ambassador of Tajikistan

Belarus is getting ready for official visit of President of Tajikistan. It is expected that it will take place on the eve of the closure of the European Games. Emomali Rakhmon will fly to Minsk for a few days at the personal invitation of the Head of the Belarusian State. The agenda of this visit and the overall development of bilateral relations were discussed today at the Palace of Independence with the ambassador of this Central Asian republic in Belarus. Last year, the trade turnover between the countries decreased slightly and amounted to about 37.5 million dollars. The strongest point of growth are products with high added value, engineering and industrial cooperation, agriculture. For example, in Tajikistan, there are representatives of more than half a dozen Belarusian brands: MTZ, MAZ, Amkodor, BelAZ.