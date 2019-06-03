3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko meets with ambassador of Tajikistan
Belarus is getting ready for official visit of President of Tajikistan. It is expected that it will take place on the eve of the closure of the European Games. Emomali Rakhmon will fly to Minsk for a few days at the personal invitation of the Head of the Belarusian State. The agenda of this visit and the overall development of bilateral relations were discussed today at the Palace of Independence with the ambassador of this Central Asian republic in Belarus. Last year, the trade turnover between the countries decreased slightly and amounted to about 37.5 million dollars. The strongest point of growth are products with high added value, engineering and industrial cooperation, agriculture. For example, in Tajikistan, there are representatives of more than half a dozen Belarusian brands: MTZ, MAZ, Amkodor, BelAZ.
President
All
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus ready to resume air traffic with Europe. But on what condition?
What Belarusian services is Argentina interested in?
Why did Biden administration authorize Ukraine to pound missiles deep into Russian territory?
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All