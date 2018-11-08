PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

President of Belarus pays working visit to Kazakhstan

Alexander Lukashenko will take part in the session of the CSTO Council. Less than an hour ago, the aircraft of the Belarusian leader took off of the National Airport Minsk. As the press service of the President reported, the CSTO heads of state will hold talks in Astana in narrow and extended formats. 

