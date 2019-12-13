3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
President of Belarus gives interview to TV and Radio Company “Mir”
The President of Belarus gives a large interview to TV and Radio Company “Mir”, where he speaks about the Union State, Eurasian allies and the Commonwealth of Independents, preparations for the anniversary of the Great Victory, current economic and political situation in the region and the world. The interview is taken on the Day of Unity of the Peoples of Belarus and Russia, April 2. The interview will be broadcast tomorrow. Several conversations with leaders of the Commonwealth states is being recorded as part of a large project.
The potential audience of “Mir” exceeds 174 million people from CIS and Baltic countries, Ukraine.
President
All
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All