President of Belarus gives interview to TV and Radio Company “Mir”

The President of Belarus gives a large interview to TV and Radio Company “Mir”, where he speaks about the Union State, Eurasian allies and the Commonwealth of Independents, preparations for the anniversary of the Great Victory, current economic and political situation in the region and the world. The interview is taken on the Day of Unity of the Peoples of Belarus and Russia, April 2. The interview will be broadcast tomorrow. Several conversations with leaders of the Commonwealth states is being recorded as part of a large project.



The potential audience of “Mir” exceeds 174 million people from CIS and Baltic countries, Ukraine.

