Belarus 1 to air interview of Belarusian President with CNN
The President of Belarus gave a hard-hitting interview to CNN. Interviewer Chance Matthew, a British journalist who works for CNN in the Moscow bureau, flew to Minsk.
The list of questions is based on rude and outright fakes, most of which the Head of State has refuted more than once. They tried to accuse of something without presenting evidence. However, it turned out the other way around. The conversation went far beyond the situation in Belarus. They recalled, for example, the murder of a female soldier in the American Congress, and the strike on Afghanistan, when 12 children were killed. New fakes have also sounded about Belarus, and they are completely absurd. One of them was about migrants being stuffed with drugs in our country. Matthew Chance received an invitation to talk to refugees at the border and see the situation with his own eyes. Despite the obvious provocations, Alexander Lukashenko answered all the questions as frankly as possible. He spoke in detail about migration issues, naming the true reasons and culprits of the current events.
Watch the TV version of President Lukashenko's interview with CNN
The President also spoke about the failed "revolutionaries" who fled from Belarus. He commented on the lies around the Ryanair plane landing at the Minsk airport. The Head of State spoke the truth about the country's approaches in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Once again, Alexander Lukashenko has clarified the issue of sovereignty and military cooperation.
The conversation went far beyond the scheduled time.
Alexander Lukashenko agreed to this interview on one condition: if everything is aired without cuts to finally debunk the fakes about Belarus, which are fed to the Western audience. This decision is justified, because CNN, covering the events taking place in Belarus, has not established itself as an honest source of information, adhering to subjective rhetoric. One of the sensational fake stories is about the existence of an alleged camp for political prisoners near Minsk. The Belarusian President keeps his word!
CNN does not accept any restrictions on how to use interview material and will use this footage as the company considers fit.
In any case, Belteleradiocompany will certainly show the interview in full.
