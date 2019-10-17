President of Belarus and the Governor of Novgorod region discuss number of new joint projects

Dialogue through history and a long, friendly relationship. Today, the President of Belarus and the Governor of Russia's Novgorod Region discussed a number of new joint projects ranging from the development of agriculture to the construction of residential complexes and social facilities. Veliky Novgorod is one of the oldest Slavic cities, from which trade and culture have largely come. Today it is the center of the region and an important point of the North-Western District. By the way, Governor Andrei Nikitin came to Belarus for the first time. An official of the new generation, not even 40, noted how warmly Minsk had met him. Belarus-Russia relations have always developed through cooperation with the regions. Minsk receives governors at the highest level, it is not just a political tradition - it is a special sign of respect.