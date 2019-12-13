3.42 RUB
President of Belarus: We have suffered enough in our history, so we can't afford mistakes
While the President was at the polling station, the voting process did not stop for a minute. The media used the opportunity to ask the head of state questions on the hottest topics. About fifty journalists received accreditation.
This time everyone was focused not only on an important domestic political event, but also on what was happening in Ukraine. Minsk's position is unchanged: it is necessary to stop this conflict before it develops into a real massacre. At the same time, Alexander Lukashenko stressed: no war was going on from the territory of Belarus! A lot of interesting details were voiced with regard to the recent events, including details of the talks with Putin and Macron.
Alexander Lukashenko pardons 31 people convicted of extremist crimes
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
