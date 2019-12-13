President of Belarus on working trip to Grodno Region

It is impossible to stop the planned medical care even during the pandemic. The President assesses the health situation at the Lida Central District Hospital.

Alexander Lukashenko inquired about the state of affairs with agricultural work. The President pointed to the shortcomings that he observed from the helicopter on the way to Lida.

The Head of State has personally monitored the state of affairs of the healthcare system. Planned medical care assistance during the pandemic cannot be postponed. This could pose a risk to patients, even more dangerous than coronavirus. In addition, if patients with any disease are rejected, healthcare facilities will be overcrowded after the pandemic.

The President's statements about a voluntary approach to the mask regime and vaccination instantly hit the trends on the Internet and world media. Alexander Lukashenko once again noted that the correct observance of the masking requirementsis useful, but at the same time it is not necessary to make citizens wear masks.

"My firm requirement is not to force anyone," Alexander Lukashenko stressed.

The Head of State once again visited the red zone today. The President personally controls all stages of work to counter the pandemic.

In total, 3400 beds, or 35% of the available fund, have been allocated in the region for the treatment and rehabilitation of patients with Covid-19. The incidence rate of coronavirus infection has decreased by 6,5% over the past two weeks. Alexander Lukashenko talked to the hospital staff. The President inquired about all the exciting issues and problems. The leadership’s competence was thoroughly examined by the President.