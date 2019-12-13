President of Belarus leaves for working visit to Russia

Today, Alexander Lukashenko will take part in the unveiling of a monument to a Soviet soldier near Rzhev upon invitation of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. The complex was built in Tver on the initiative of veterans of the Great Patriotic War. The project was implemented with the support of the Union State. The memorial is dedicated to the memory of Soviet soldiers who fell in the battles near Rzhev in the forties of the last century. The central object of the complex is a 25 m high sculpture of a soldier on a 10 m mound. The losses of Soviet soldiers in the battles for the city of Rzhev are estimated at more than 1 million 300 thousand people.



