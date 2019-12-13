President of Belarus to pay visit to Azerbaijan

The President of Belarus will discuss Minsk - Baku bilateral cooperation. The Head of State will visit Azerbaijan today.



The Presidents will hold 2 meetings. An informal one will take place immediately upon the arrival of the Belarusian leader in Baku. The main part of the negotiations with Ilham Aliyev is scheduled for Wednesday. The meeting of the Presidents will be held in a narrow and expanded composition with the participation of members of the delegations. The main focus is on expanding trade and economic interaction.



