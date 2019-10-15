President appoints high-level managers

The today's working schedule of the Head of State was marked by important personnel decisions.



Several managers have been appointed to work in the regions and the capital, and there are also appointments across the country. Also, a new Deputy Interior Minister, Commander of the Internal Troops, Yuri Nazarenko was appointed.



Member of the House of Representatives and Deputy Chairman of the Commission on Agricultural Policy Anatoly Lukashov will head Dubrovnitsky District. Apparently, the experience gained at the national level will also be useful in the region.



Dmitry Pimoshenko was appointed Chairman of Mstislavl District Executive Committee



Т. Kolyadko will head the administration of Moscow District of Minsk.



In addition, today the Head of State agreed on the appointment of Ekaterina Lukyanova as Deputy Chairman of the State Property Committee and Andrey Popov as Consul General of Belarus in Guangzhou.



