President of Belarus about scientists: You are the main fighters on this ideological front
Another page of the Union history - a new tradition, which was launched today in the Palace of Independence. Alexander Lukashenko presented awards in science and technology. It is the first time the prize has been awarded.
The joint success is the result of many years of cooperation. Six Belarusian and six Russian scientists were recognized. The awards are an assessment of joint work in creating innovations in space technology and remote sensing. The President reminded that when Belarus only thought about the development of space industry, there were a lot of disputes. However, time has proved that the decision was right.
Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus:
“Some people thought that this research was irrelevant for Belarus. But I thought that if we engaged in these super modern technologies such as space, biotechnology, development of our own rocket and nuclear power, the IT sphere, it would raise the state and the nation to a higher level of development and would boost many related sectors and spheres. That's what happened. We are going to increase the allied projects. Fundamental science has always been important, but we need applied science now.”
