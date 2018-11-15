President of Belarus discusses promising projects with Governor of Irkutsk region

Today Alexander Lukashenko met with a delegation of the Russian region headed by Governor Sergei Levchenko. Point work with the regions is the Foundation of relations between Minsk and Moscow, it is always emphasized by our President. Today, more than 8 thousand enterprises are linked to production cooperation. And that's hundreds of thousands of jobs. Belarus has a long-standing and reliable partnership with Irkutsk Region. The mutual trade turnover is growing - this positive trend is typical of the Belarusian-Russian trade as a whole. The prospect of cooperation with Irkutsk is seen in woodworking, industry and agriculture. Belarus is ready to help in the development of Siberia by equipment and specialists.