President of Belarus discusses promising projects with Governor of Irkutsk region
New promising projects with Irkutsk Region and the development of cooperation with Egypt. This Thursday was an example of multi-vector Belarusian policy.
Today Alexander Lukashenko met with a delegation of the Russian region headed by Governor Sergei Levchenko. Point work with the regions is the Foundation of relations between Minsk and Moscow, it is always emphasized by our President. Today, more than 8 thousand enterprises are linked to production cooperation. And that's hundreds of thousands of jobs. Belarus has a long-standing and reliable partnership with Irkutsk Region. The mutual trade turnover is growing - this positive trend is typical of the Belarusian-Russian trade as a whole. The prospect of cooperation with Irkutsk is seen in woodworking, industry and agriculture. Belarus is ready to help in the development of Siberia by equipment and specialists.
The visit of the delegation headed by Governor Sergei Levchenko once again emphasizes that the distance is no more than geography. During the year, the trade turnover grew by a third, and joint projects were formed. Belarus has always paid special attention to relations with Russian regions. And the Irkutsk region is one of the most reliable and close partners.
