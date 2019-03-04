PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

President of Belarus signs directive on perfection and development of communal services

The President of Belarus signed Directive No. 7 “On the Improvement and Development of the Housing and Communal Economy”. The program document is aimed at systematic solving of the priority tasks. This is the quality of the services provided, their availability and creation of comfortable living environment. The Directive states: any increase in tariffs should be linked to the growth of the income of the population, as Alexander Lukashenko repeatedly demanded.

